(Bloomberg) -- The Suez Canal waterway has supported 2,335 container ship crossings since November or 16 per day, according to vessel data analyzed by Bloomberg.

That’s the most of any kind of vessel, with bulk carrier crossings second in the group at nearly 2,000. In total, there have been 7,735 major vessel crossings in the last five months.

The blockage of the Suez Canal is wreaking havoc on global seaborne trade as work to dislodge the Ever Given resumed this morning, Inchape Shipping Services said, with work to free the vessel expected to take until at least Wednesday of next week, according to people familiar with rescue efforts.

Along with the Panama Canal, the Suez is the narrowest of key seaborne transit points in the world, supporting supply lines and trade across the globe.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.