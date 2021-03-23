(Bloomberg) -- A container ship blocked ship traffic on the Suez Canal on Tuesday.

The container ship named Ever Given’s hull became stuck in one of the world’s busiest waterways, causing a pileup of ships seeking to transit between the Red Sea and Mediterranean, according to mapping data compiled by Bloomberg. Tugs were attempting to clear the vessel as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a ship broker report.

The Suez Canal is among the most trafficked waterways in the world, utilized by oil tankers shipping crude from the Middle East to Europe and North America.

It’s unclear if the Canal had already been unblocked as of 1 a.m. in Cairo. A spokesperson for the canal authority couldn’t be reached for comment after midnight local time.

Photos supposedly depicting the ship were posted in social media.

