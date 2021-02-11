(Bloomberg) -- Veolia Environnement SA received another boost in its takeover bid for Suez SA after a Paris court rejected a challenge from its smaller rival that could have jeopardized its initial acquisition of a 29.9% stake.

Veolia’s Aug. 30 announcement that it was planning to buy the stake from energy giant Engie SA as a first step toward a full takeover didn’t kick-start a pre-offer period, the Paris court of appeals said. The ruling backed an earlier decision from France’s stock-market regulator.

In Thursday’s case, Suez challenged a decision by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers not to institute pre-offer rules before Veolia acquired the 29.9% stake. That designation would have prevented Veolia from buying the shares as it did in October for 3.4 billion euros ($4.1 billion).

After months of being rebuffed by Suez’s management, Veolia escalated the tension between the rivals on Sunday by making a hostile takeover offer for the French utility.

The ruling is the latest in an intense legal battle playing out in about half a dozen courts as part of Veolia’s bid to create a world leader in waste and water services.

