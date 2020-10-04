(Bloomberg) --

Suez SA said it still considers the takeover approach by rival utility Veolia Environnement SA hostile, dashing hopes that discussions could pave the way for a tie-up between the two French giants.

“The proposal made, in particular the first step of buying a 29.9% stake of Suez from Engie, remains hostile,” Suez Chairman Philippe Varin wrote in an Oct. 4 letter to Veolia Chief Executive Officer Antoine Frerot.

Veolia said earlier today it is “unconditionally” committed not to make a hostile takeover bid for Suez after acquiring the stake from Engie following “constructive” discussions with Suez’s management.

Suez said in a separate statement on Sunday that Veolia’s press release is “misleading” and discussions between the two companies have failed.

Engie SA, meanwhile, still plans to make a decision on its Suez stake by an Oct. 5 deadline, a spokeswoman said by phone when contacted by Bloomberg News.

