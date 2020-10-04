1h ago
Suez Says It Still Considers Veolia Takeover Proposal ‘Hostile’
Suez SA said it still considers the takeover approach by rival utility Veolia Environnement SA hostile, dashing hopes that discussions could pave the way for a tie-up between the two French giants.
“The proposal made, in particular the first step of buying a 29.9% stake of Suez from Engie, remains hostile,” Suez Chairman Philippe Varin wrote in an Oct. 4 letter to Veolia Chief Executive Officer Antoine Frerot.
Veolia said earlier today it is “unconditionally” committed not to make a hostile takeover bid for Suez after acquiring the stake from Engie following “constructive” discussions with Suez’s management.
Suez said in a separate statement on Sunday that Veolia’s press release is “misleading” and discussions between the two companies have failed.
Engie SA, meanwhile, still plans to make a decision on its Suez stake by an Oct. 5 deadline, a spokeswoman said by phone when contacted by Bloomberg News.
