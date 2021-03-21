1h ago
Suez Says Ready for Talks With Veolia Over Ardian-Backed Plan
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Suez is ready to enter with Veolia Environnement SA over its takeover bid in order to “swiftly find a negotiated solution” and break the current deadlock after receiving a proposal from the Ardian-GIP consortium that has an enterprise value of 15.8 billion euros ($18.8 billion), equivalent to 20 euros per Suez share.
- Suez says new proposal from Ardian–GIP would enable Veolia and Suez to finalize an agreement in the interest of all the stakeholders and meet objectives set by the French State
- Ardian-GIP offer would create new enetity with French water, waste unit and international assets around water and tech
- Ardian, GIP hope Veolia will see opportunity for friendly offer
- Ardian, GIP offer valid only in case of agreement between Suez and Veolia
- Ardian, GIP consortium could consider full offer if Veolia withdraws bid for Suez
- NOTE: Veolia Tweaks Suez Bid, Says It Can’t Satisfy All Demands (1)
