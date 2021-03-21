(Bloomberg) -- Suez is ready to enter with Veolia Environnement SA over its takeover bid in order to “swiftly find a negotiated solution” and break the current deadlock after receiving a proposal from the Ardian-GIP consortium that has an enterprise value of 15.8 billion euros ($18.8 billion), equivalent to 20 euros per Suez share.

Suez says new proposal from Ardian–GIP would enable Veolia and Suez to finalize an agreement in the interest of all the stakeholders and meet objectives set by the French State

Ardian-GIP offer would create new enetity with French water, waste unit and international assets around water and tech

Ardian, GIP hope Veolia will see opportunity for friendly offer

Ardian, GIP offer valid only in case of agreement between Suez and Veolia

Ardian, GIP consortium could consider full offer if Veolia withdraws bid for Suez

