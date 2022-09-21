(Bloomberg) -- French utility Suez SA is poised to buy back its former UK waste-treatment business from Veolia Environnement SA for about 2.3 billion euros ($2.3 billion), trumping Macquarie Group Ltd.’s agreement to purchase the unit, people familiar with the matter said.

Suez got the green light from its owners, which include Global Infrastructure Partners and Meridiam SAS, to use its preemption rights to acquire the British assets, matching the offer made last month by the Australian financial firm Macquarie, said the people, who spoke under the condition that they wouldn’t be named.

An official announcement may come as soon as Wednesday, some of the people said.

Representatives for Suez, GIP, Meridiam and Veolia declined to comment.

Veolia bought Suez in January with the intention of creating a global giant in waste and water services. But competition concerns subsequently forced it to divest large chunks of the newly acquired company.

To resolve the European Union’s antitrust requests, it sold businesses it had just purchased in France and several other countries, mostly to the group of investors led by Meridiam and GIP. The entity created by that deal retained the Suez name.

Suez is now poised to take back the UK assets, which were also put up for sale after objections from the country’s competition authority. This means the company will remain a strong competitor to Veolia in one of Europe’s biggest markets for waste treatment and recycling. That is a key segment of the economy as governments across the continent bring in more stringent rules to fight pollution.

