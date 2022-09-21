(Bloomberg) -- French utility Suez SA offered to buy back its former UK waste-treatment business from Veolia Environnement SA for £2 billion ($2.3 billion), trumping Macquarie Group Ltd.’s agreement to purchase the unit.

Suez got the green light from its owners, which include Global Infrastructure Partners and Meridiam SAS, to use its preemption rights to acquire the British assets, matching the offer made last month by the Australian financial firm Macquarie.

“This transaction will strengthen Suez’s activities in the waste management sector and increase the share of its international activities,” the French company said in a statement Wednesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.

Veolia shares closed 3% higher in Paris.

Veolia bought Suez in January in an effort to create a global giant in waste and water services. But competition concerns subsequently forced it to divest large chunks of the newly acquired company.

To resolve the European Union’s antitrust requests, Veolia immediately sold businesses it had just purchased in France and several other countries, mostly to the group of investors led by Meridiam and GIP. The entity created by that deal retained the Suez name. In May, Veolia agreed to sell more French assets to the diminished Suez for 690 million euros ($682 million).

Suez is now poised to take back the UK assets, which were also put up for sale after objections from the country’s competition authority. This means the company will continue to compete with Veolia in one of Europe’s biggest markets for waste treatment and recycling. That is a key segment of the economy as governments across the continent bring in more stringent rules to fight pollution.

The UK, where Veolia has 2 billion euros in annual revenue, will remain an important country for the company, Veolia Chief Executive Officer Estelle Brachlianoff said in a separate statement. The deal remains subject to the approval of the UK competition authority.

