(Bloomberg) -- Suez SA, the French utility seeking to derail a takeover approach by domestic rival Veolia Environnement SA, agreed to sell 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of assets to a waste-treatment unit of Germany’s Schwarz Group.

Suez is eager to convince shareholders that its plan to remain independent will generate more value than Veolia’s offer to create a French giant in environmental services. Veolia last month offered 2.9 billion euros for most of Engie SA’s stake in Suez, seeking a 29.9% holding before bidding for the rest.

Suez has now entered exclusive talks with PreZero, the environmental division of Schwarz Group, to sell some of its waste-recycling operations in the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Poland, the company said Wednesday in a statement. The deal excludes plastic recycling and hazardous-waste treatment.

Bloomberg first reported the talks with German retail tycoon Dieter Schwarz on Aug. 7, before Veolia made its approach. Suez will have achieved 40% of its divestment program when the Schwarz deal completes in the first quarter of next year, the company said.

“This project marks a major step in the achievement of our Suez 2030 strategic plan, presented last October, which plans to concentrate our forces in France and in Europe, on the activities and geographies where we can deploy our most promising innovations to become the leader in environmental services,” Chief Executive Officer Bertrand Camus said in the statement.

French utility Engie, which has said it’s open to a sale of its Suez shares, has dismissed Veolia’s offer as too low. Suez also rejected the takeover bid as “particularly hostile,” and has said it will seek alternative offers while accelerating its turnaround plan.

