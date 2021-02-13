(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s approval rating rose for the first time since he took office in September as more Japanese said they supported his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an opinion poll by the Mainichi newspaper.

Suga’s rating climbed 5 percentage points to 38% compared with last month’s survey of 33%, the paper reported. His disapproval rating fell six points to 51%, according to the poll of 1,042 people taken by phone on Saturday. The paper didn’t include the survey’s margin of error.

The monthly poll showed 23% approved of the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, up from 15% in January.

Meanwhile, 69% said former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori’s resignation on Friday as chief of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Organizing Committee was the right move. Mori made derogatory remarks about women earlier this month, including saying they talk too much in meetings.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.