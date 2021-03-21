(Bloomberg) -- The approval rating of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Cabinet rose in March from a month earlier, according to a Kyodo poll.

The rating climbed to 42.1% from 38.8% in the previous survey in February, while the disapproval rate was 41.5%, it said. The Kyodo poll also showed 39.8% of respondents said this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics should be canceled, while 23.2% said the games should proceed. The poll was conducted on Saturday and Sunday through telephone.

In a speech at the Liberal Democratic Party Convention on Sunday, Suga said Japan would want to deliver hope and courage in the Olympics torch relay, which starts from March 25. The country will take utmost care to prevent further coronavirus infections, he said.

The prime minister will seek cooperation with the U.S. on battling the coronavirus pandemic and on climate change issues when he meets with President Joe Biden next month, Suga said. He added that political matters such as those with China and North Korea will also be discussed.

