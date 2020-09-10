Suga Says He Sees No Sales Tax Hike For Japan in Next 10 Years

(Bloomberg) -- Yoshihide Suga, the leading candidate to become Japan’s next leader, said there’s no need to raise the sales tax again in the next decade, aligning himself with outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“Abe once said the sales tax doesn’t need to be raised for about next 10 years. My thinking is the same,” Suga said.

The remarks came after he commented on a TV program Thursday that a further increase in the tax is inevitable in the future given Japan’s aging population.

