(Bloomberg) -- Raw and refined sugar both extended last week’s surge as supplies remain tight in top-producer Brazil.

White sugar in London rose 0.9% to $495.30 a ton by 2:45 p.m. local time, while raw sugar increased 0.1% in New York to 20 cents a pound. Both commodities are trading near the highest levels in four-years, with each rising about 7% last week.

Larger gains for white sugar “are seeing nearer-term refining premiums recover towards remunerative levels -- but they still have a way to go,” Tobin Gorey, an agricultural commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a research note. Investors’ buying for both raw and white “has surged during the rally, but that is finite and likely now closer to the end.”

The price surge follows a recent frost that ravaged crops in Brazil, with cane mills in the country holding onto their inventories to meet their contracts instead of selling them. The chill tightened supplies and affected harvesting schedules.

Raw sugar is now trading in overbought territory, with its 14-day relative strength index above 70. White sugar is approaching that level.

Money managers increased their bullish bets on white sugar to 9,935 net-long positions in the week ending Aug. 10, according to data released late Friday by ICE Futures Europe. Net bullish raw sugar bets rose to the highest in about three months, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show.

In other soft commodities, arabica and robusta coffee gained. Cocoa also rose in New York.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.