(Bloomberg) -- Raw sugar futures rose to the highest in a week in New York as downpours in Brazil threaten production and shipments from the top supplier just as recent rains left European sugar beet fields flooded, hampering the harvest.

Heavy rains in Brazil have kept some mills from harvesting sugar cane in the top producing Center-South region, Michael McDougall, managing director at Paragon Global Markets, said in a report. The return of rains also fuels concerns of further disruptions to ship loading — which typically happens in open air. That threatens to increase an already long line of vessels that have been waiting as much as 40 days to load sugar in Brazil’s largest port.

Read More: A World Desperate for Sugar Sees It Pile Up in Brazilian Ports

The most-active raw sugar contract rose for a second straight day in New York, rising as much as 0.7% to 27.75 cents per pound.

In Europe, flooded fields are delaying beet harvesting and threatening to wipe out 15% of the crops still to be collected in France, one of the region’s biggest growers. The setback risks curbing production in the continent when the global trade flow is already tight and India, the second-largest grower, suffers from slumping output. India’s sugar production fell to 1.28 million metric tons in the first half of November, down from 2 million tons in the year-earlier period, according to a national producers’ group.

--With assistance from Mumbi Gitau.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.