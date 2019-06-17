(Bloomberg) -- At least 30 people were killed and 38 injured in attacks in Nigeria’s northeastern town of Konduga carried out by three female suicide bombers, the National Emergency Management Agency said.

The attackers detonated their explosive devices simultaneously in a crowded area of the town on Sunday night, Bello Dambatta, a spokesman for the agency, told reporters in the northeastern city of Maiduguri.

