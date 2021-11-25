(Bloomberg) --

A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into a security convoy in Somalia next to the residence of a former president, killing at least five people and wounding more than 20 others.

Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack on Radio Andalus, a broadcaster that supports the insurgents, and said it was targeting western officials under escort of a local security firm. The al Qaeda-linked militant group has vowed to intensify attacks in the restive Horn of Africa nation in the run-up to general elections.

“Five people have been confirmed dead and we’ve taken 23 wounded to the health facilities in the town,” Abdulkadir Adan, the head of Aamin Ambulance Service, said by phone.

State-run Somali National News Agency said that eight people were killed and more than 17 others were wounded in the blast.

