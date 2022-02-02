(Bloomberg) -- Warner Media has quietly delayed a video game based on the Suicide Squad comic books until 2023, according to people familiar with its development.

Several other big video game projects from Warner Bros. have also been pushed back. Titles based on Harry Potter, Batman and a LEGO version of Star Wars were all planned for 2021 but slipped into this year due to production problems caused by the pandemic and other development challenges. Warner Bros. had originally said that the Suicide Squad game, which features a crew of comic book antiheroes battling against brainwashed superheroes like Superman, would also be out in 2022.

Warner Media Chief Executive Officer Jason Kilar wrote on Twitter last week that this year’s release schedule will include “delivering of a full slate of highly anticipated games,” alongside logos of the Harry Potter-based game Hogwarts Legacy and the Batman game Gotham Knights. Suicide Squad was notably left out. Warner didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Warner is set to be spun off from AT&T Inc. and merged with Discovery Inc.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, announced in 2020, is the next game from Warner Bros.’ Rocksteady Studios. London-based Rocksteady is best known for the Arkham series of Batman video games, which were critically acclaimed and influenced many action games over the past 13 years.

But it’s been a long time since Rocksteady released a new game. The studio’s last major title, Batman: Arkham Knight, was released in June 2015.

