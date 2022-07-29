(Bloomberg) -- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s profit jumped 24% as the level of domestic and overseas loans grew and the bank benefited from a weaker yen.

Japan’s second-largest lender reported a net profit of 252.4 billion yen ($1.9 billion) for the April to June quarter, it said in a statement Friday. That beat an average estimate of 171.6 billion yen by three analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Bad loan costs, including provisions for future possible bankruptcies, more than tripled to 32.1 billion yen, compared with 10.3 billion yen a year earlier.

The bank’s securities arm, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., earlier this week posted its biggest quarterly loss in more than a decade as the brokerage battles a trading scandal that has led to an outflow of business.

Sumitomo Mitsui maintained its annual net profit forecast at 730 billion yen, slightly lower than the average estimate of 741.2 billion yen from 14 analysts polled by Bloomberg.

