(Bloomberg) -- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and its securities unit were penalized after Japan’s financial regulator found that the latter had engaged in stock market manipulation.

The Financial Services Agency told the nation’s second largest banking group to improve its oversight of SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., noting the seriousness of market manipulation allegedly committed by the brokerage, according to a statement Friday. The firms have to submit remedial measures to the regulator by Nov. 7.

The financial watchdog also ordered SMBC Nikko to suspend operations related to block offers for three months, in a fresh blow to the company’s reputation. On top of this, it told the brokerage to put together a plan to prevent the recurrence of breaches over client information sharing rules, as well as demanded clarification of management responsibilities.

“We want them to take this matter seriously,” Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters, referring to the penalties against SMBC Nikko.

Japan’s move follows the indictment earlier in the year of SMBC Nikko and six of its employees for allegations that they artificially supported share prices for transactions known as block offers, in violation of Japan’s financial law. The scandal has eroded SMBC Nikko’s profit, forcing it to undertake emergency cost cuts, while hindering efforts by parent Sumitomo Mitsui to strengthen investment banking.

Reputation Damage

In its statement, the FSA also told Sumitomo Mitsui and its commercial banking arm Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. to report why the lender shared clients’ information improperly with the brokerage subsidiary. The lending unit is required to check whether there have been any other similar violations.

Sumitomo Mitsui and SMBC Nikko said in a joint statement that they “gravely accept the matter and will make company-wide efforts to improve and prevent the recurrence and regain trust from customers and other stakeholders.”

The sanctions are credit negative for SMBC Nikko because they highlight control and governance deficiencies that can damage the firm’s reputation and business, according to Tetsuya Yamamoto, a senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service.

Block trades have been used in Japan in recent years as companies increasingly unwind so-called cross-shareholdings. A panel commissioned by SMBC Nikko found in June that the firm made “inappropriate and unfair” stock purchases tied to such trades, in an attempt to prevent sharp price declines.

Japanese prosecutors allege that SMBC Nikko used its proprietary trading desk to place large buy orders for certain stocks before the close in Tokyo. The aim was to prop up prices before it sold large chunks of those shares outside the open market for institutional clients.

A handful of SMBC Nikko executives, including the now former head of equity Trevor Hill, were arrested and face possible criminal trials over the allegations. Hill told the Wall Street Journal in April that the trades were proper and vetted.

For SMBC Nikko, however, the saga over block trades is likely to end once it submits improvement measures, said Kengo Sakaguchi, a financial analyst at Japan Credit Rating Agency. “Clients will probably gradually bring their business with the company back to normal.”

