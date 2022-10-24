(Bloomberg) -- A fully-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co. agreed to buy the rest of drugmaker Myovant Sciences Ltd. for $1.7 billion after raising its offer, as it seeks to bolster the development of medicines for women’s health and prostate cancer.

Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., which already owns 52% of Myovant, offered $27 a share cash for the rest of Myovant -- 10% more than the drugmaker’s Oct. 21 closing, Osaka-based Sumitomo Pharma said in a statement Monday. The acquisition represents an enterprise value of $2.9 billion for Myovant, it said.

The two firms were in talks after the Japanese company initially offered to buy the stake for $22.75 a share earlier this month. Myovant said that proposal significantly undervalued the company.

Sumitomo Pharma is searching for new avenues for growth because its best-selling schizophrenia drug, Latuda -- which generated more than a third of its revenue last fiscal year -- is expected to face generic competition in the US, the world’s largest pharmaceutical market, in February 2023.

Myovant’s Orgovyx and Myfembree “have substantial potential,” Sumitomo Pharma Chief Executive Officer Hiroshi Nomura said in the statement. “We believe that we will be able to accelerate implementation of management strategies that make full use of cash flow generated by Orgovyx and Myfembree for sustained growth.”

The transaction is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, Sumitomo Pharma said. Sumitomo Pharma was advised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Myovant was advised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

