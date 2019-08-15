(Bloomberg) -- Well, here we are. Right about now is that pivotal moment when the promise of endless summer evaporates into the reality that Labor Day is right around the corner and with it, a return to whatever sense of normalcy you had before you took off for the Maldives for three weeks.It’s enough to make us find the nearest hammock and spend the day watching the world go by, sipping on a caffeinated refresher as we read, chat, or simply stare off into the void. So, let’s do this thing!

The shandy, classically made by mixing beer and lemonade or lemon-lime soda, does not enjoy the same level of popularity here as it does in Germany, South Africa, and Australia—and that’s a shame. It’s a great template to use to make thirst-quenching yet buzz-inducing beverages.

Here we skip the beer in favor of a coffee liqueur from Alameda, Calif.-based St. George Spirits. It’s similar to Kahlua in that it’s a blend of both coffee and vanilla, but St. George Nola Coffee Liqueur uses a mix of light, medium, and dark roasts of Ethiopian Yirgacheffe beans to deliver a great balance of fruity berry notes with toasted, savory ones. Additionally, as a nod to New Orleans, St. George incorporates French-roasted chicory root like the coffee you’d find at beignet heaven Café du Monde. It’s got a slightly higher alcohol-by-volume level than Kahlua, too, clocking in at 25% ABV. That additional punch helps this drink stay balanced and not overly sweet.

It’s also important to make sure you’re using Grade B maple syrup (sometimes labeled “dark amber”), because it’s far more flavorful than the standard stuff—and worth seeking out.

Hammock Shandy

Serves 1

1 oz. St. George Nola Coffee Liqueur½ oz. fresh lemon juice½ oz. Grade B maple syrup4 oz. sparkling mineral waterCombine the first three ingredients with ice in a tall glass, then top with sparkling water. Stir to combine.

