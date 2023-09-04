(Bloomberg) -- Low-cost airlines Ryanair and Wizz Air saw double-digit growth in August traffic numbers, suggesting the cost-of-living crisis didn’t deter summer trips. Cash-strapped travelers may also find some relief in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s renewed pledge to ease pressure on household budgets as the government said it’s on track to cut inflation in half this year.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Ergomed Plc: The Guildford-based pharmaceutical services provider agreed to a takeover offer from Permira Holdings Plc that values the company at about £703.1 million.

Ergomed’s shareholders will get 1,350 pence per share in cash, which represent a premium of 28.3% to the closing price on September 1

Ryanair Holdings Plc: The Irish airline’s traffic in August rose 11% year on year to 18.9 million passengers, according to a statement.

The numbers would have been even higher if it weren’t for over 350 flights that got cancelled late in the month due to air traffic control issues, affecting around 63,000 passengers

Wizz Air Holdings Plc: The low-cost airline carried 6.14 million passengers in August, up 24% from a year earlier, with its load factor rising to 94.1% from 90.5%.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc: The company has drawn up plans for a new digital markets business, which will probably be focused on private markets initially, the Financial Times reported Monday, citing head of capital markets Murray Roos.

The project will be led by Chief Executive Officer Julia Hoggett and could be expanded to include other assets in the future

In Westminster

Rishi Sunak is engulfed in yet another crisis as UK lawmakers return from their summer break, this time involving crumbling school buildings. Over the weekend, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt vowed to “spend what it takes” to keep children safe after the government ordered more than 100 schools to close sites days before the start of the new academic year because of concerns about the safety of buildings constructed with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete.

The controversy threatens to dominate the political agenda as the Conservative Party lags in opinion polls ahead of a national election expected next year.

In Case You Missed It

A dose of reality is tempering the outlook for Arm Ltd.’s public listing as the chip designer kicks off its roadshow this week, lowering expectations of both the valuation and the amount to be raised. The SoftBank Group Corp.-owned company now seeks to raise $5 billion to $7 billion, down from as much as $10 billion it previously sought, people familiar said. The valuation could also end up in the range of $50 billion to $60 billion, instead of a previous target range of $60 billion to $70 billion.

In other news, Mark FitzPatrick, the former Prudential Plc chief, is the frontrunner to succeed Andrew Croft as CEO at St James’s Place Plc, the Financial Times reported Sunday.

Looking Ahead

A leaner macroeconomic agenda over the next few days should keep corporate news on the spotlight. Tomorrow brings first-quarter numbers from equipment rental company Ashtead Group Plc and packaging firm DS Smith Plc, among others.

Ashtead’s quarterly revenue is seen at £2.64 billion, consensus shows, compared with £2.26 billion a year ago. “Robust demand, favorable rental rates and market share gains will support another quarter of double-digit revenue,” Bloomberg Intelligence’s Karen Ubelhart and Christina Feehery write.

On Wednesday, we’ll also get updates from cybersecurity firm Darktrace Plc, Wagamama owner Restaurant Group Plc, and convenience store WH Smith Plc.

