Some travel companies may be upbeat on the prospect of a summer splurge by holidaymakers, but analysts aren’t predicting much of a recovery for their share prices any time soon.

A global index of airline stocks is still down more than 30% since the pre-pandemic days of early 2020, failing to match the broader market’s recovery in that time. And analyst price target data suggest it won’t fully recover in the next 12 months either, as the industry contends with the impact of a cost-of-living crisis, surging oil prices, Covid-19 lockdowns in China and the mammoth task of repaying state aid handed out over the last two years.

“Make no mistake: we expect a bumper summer,” said Stifel analyst Johannes Braun. However, “fast-forward six months and we expect a dramatic change.” Pent-up demand unleashed by the removal of coronavirus curbs will have dissipated by then and inflation will have sunk into the minds and wallets of consumers, Braun wrote in a note.

According to analysts, who on average tend to be bullish on stocks, global airline shares are likely to rise slightly less than markets overall over the next 12 months. Aggregated price targets show implied upside of about 19% for the Bloomberg World Airlines Index, versus 23% for the broader MSCI World Index.

While the likes of Southwest Airlines Co. and JetBlue Airways Group Inc. strengthened their revenue outlook last week as travel rebounds from the pandemic, others are more downbeat. “I’d be very cautious on next winter,” Ryanair Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary said in a Bloomberg Television interview after results on May 16, adding that the carrier will cut prices to fill seats.

For some, a lack of work trips is also an issue. “Business travel -- given the cost -- is unlikely to return to pre-Covid levels, particularly as there is a large element of the workforce which seems to prefer to work flexibly,” Mark Swain, fund manager at Sanlam Investments, said via email, adding that the firm has a short position in Holiday Inn-parent InterContinental Hotels Group Plc.

Repaying Bailouts

Then there’s the problem of Covid-19 in China, where the country’s borders are effectively sealed. For the world’s tourist hotspots, that’s a problem: Chinese travelers spent $255 billion in 2019 -- almost 20% of all international tourism expenditure -- data from the United Nations’ World Tourism Organization show.

Another worry for investors is how airlines will repay government bailouts, with equity sales likely to be a popular method of raising cash as rising interest rates make issuing bonds less attractive. Air France-KLM shares plunged last week after the airline kicked off a 2.3 billion-euro ($2.5 billion) rights offering, following hot on the heels of German travel company TUI AG.

Soaring Costs

A further potential red flag is the sector’s soaring costs. Ivana Delevska, chief investment officer of New York-based asset manager SPEAR Invest, sees rising oil prices continuing to crimp carriers’ profits. “It is unclear if we will see the weakness in topline or margins, or a combination, but we are avoiding airlines at these levels,” she said by email.

Meanwhile, wage inflation stemming from a lack of pilots and a reversal of pandemic-era pay cuts will also lead to increased expenses for airlines, according to Jason Sum, an aviation analyst at DBS Bank Ltd in Singapore. Pilot shortages are likely to become more acute as the recovery in passenger traffic gains momentum, he said via email.

High overheads leave carriers at the peril of Covid’s unpredictability, according to Sanlam’s Swain. What’s more, international travel is yet to see much of a boost and that’s weighing on shares in the likes of British Airways-owner IAG and Deutsche Lufthansa AG compared with Ryanair.

“They have big cost bases and it is extremely difficult to flex these quickly if demand changes rapidly,” Swain said. “Hopefully there won’t be a wave of new Covid infections this winter, but no one knows for sure.”

