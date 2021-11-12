(Bloomberg) -- Former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos agreed to drop her defamation suit against former President Donald Trump.

According to a filing Friday in New York state court, both sides agreed to drop the case and each would bear their own legal costs. Attorneys for Zervos and Trump did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Summer Zervos claimed that Trump had groped and molested her in 2007 when she was one of the contestants on his NBC reality show. After Trump called her a liar, she sued him for defamation.

Trump failed in his attempt to get the suit thrown out earlier this year, and counter-sued Zervos last month. A judged recently ordered him to sit for a deposition in the case before Christmas.

