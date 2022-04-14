(Bloomberg) --

Last year, Larry Summers famously shot down one of the Federal Reserve’s favorite buzzwords, “transitory.” This year, he’s taking aim at “soft landing.”

The Harvard University professor, former Treasury secretary and paid Bloomberg contributor says a combination of high inflation and low unemployment historically has spawned a recession. So he’s skeptical that the Fed can chart a path that will see the country out of its inflationary funk without causing a downturn. Once again, Summers is more pessimistic than his peers, with economists pegging the chance of recession in the next year at just 27.5% in a recent Bloomberg survey.

In this week’s Stephanomics podcast, Summers shares his thoughts on why the Fed needs to be more willing to acknowledge what he calls its monetary policy failures. He also comments on why he thinks some recent Biden administration moves to ease price increases will be ineffectual, and about why he believes Americans need to sacrifice more in order to punish Russia for the “worst threat in 75 years of naked aggression.”Transcript: Summers Says Recession More Likely Than Soft Landing

