(Bloomberg) -- Larry Summers, former Treasury Secretary and the President Emeritus of Harvard University, doesn’t see inflation being fixed without rates going to close to 4%. He adds if he had to choose between 50-bps and 100-bps at the September FOMC meeting, he would pick “a 100 basis points move to reinforce credibility.”

He notes that the CPI report “confirms that the US has a serious inflation problem.”

NOTE: Larry Summers is a paid contributor to Bloomberg TV.

