6h ago
Summers Favors Full-Point Rate Hike Over Half at Next Week’s Fed Meeting
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Larry Summers, former Treasury Secretary and the President Emeritus of Harvard University, doesn’t see inflation being fixed without rates going to close to 4%. He adds if he had to choose between 50-bps and 100-bps at the September FOMC meeting, he would pick “a 100 basis points move to reinforce credibility.”
He notes that the CPI report “confirms that the US has a serious inflation problem.”
NOTE: Larry Summers is a paid contributor to Bloomberg TV.
