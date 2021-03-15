(Bloomberg) -- Natasha Sarin, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, will take a leave of absence from its law school to join the U.S. Treasury Department as deputy assistant secretary for economic policy, the school said Monday.

Sarin, who earned both a law degree and a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University, is considered a protege of former Treasury secretary and current Harvard professor Lawrence Summers, with whom she has written a number of papers and articles.

Her work has focused on financial regulation and tax policy. Sarin also teaches in the finance department at Penn’s Wharton School.

In a November article, based on a paper co-authored with Summers, Sarin wrote that President Joe Biden could raise tax revenue by $1 trillion over a decade by reducing tax evasion by the wealthy. In a December column she argued against legislation that reined in Federal Reserve emergency lending programs.

Those were among about a half-dozen pieces Sarin contributed to Bloomberg Opinion last year.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen intended to hire Sarin.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.