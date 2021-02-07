59m ago
Summers Versus Yellen, China FX, Full Employment 2022: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- In making the case for a mammoth $1.9 trillion economic relief package, President Joe Biden and his acolytes had maintained that economists across the board agreed on it. Well, so much for that
- China’s foreign-currency holdings declined in January after reaching a four-year high the previous month
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. can return to full employment in 2022 if it enacts a robust enough stimulus package
- Lunar New Year is usually a bonanza for Chinese airlines criss-crossing the country fully loaded with passengers. Not this year
- German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz boosted efforts to return Social Democrats to the chancellery with a fiscally expansive platform
- ECB chief Christine Lagarde predicted the euro-area recovery will pick up in the summer
- Money is edging toward its biggest reinvention in centuries as central banks embrace the creation of digital currencies. Bitcoin topped $40,000 in a rally that helped its market value scale a new peak
- The New Zealand dollar may be fast closing in on an almost three-year high -- unless the central bank can douse talk of a tapering
- Taiwan penalized Deutsche Bank AG and three other foreign lenders after a probe into speculation on the surging local currency last year
- Scientists probing the origins of the coronavirus are wrapping up a lengthy investigation in China and have found “important clues”
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.