(Bloomberg) -- World leaders are wrapping up two days of talks on the global economy and security at the Group of 20 meeting in Argentina, as negotiators haggle over the final statement. Donald Trump’s tariff threats have weighed on the annual discussions, and the U.S. president will sit down for a highly anticipated dinner Saturday evening with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss a truce in the trade war between the two nations.

Here’s a running recap of the day’s highlights and the greatest hits from Day One:

Is a communique better than no communique? (11:15 a.m.)

The wrangling over the G-20 document raises the risk that even if a document is issued, it is rendered largely irrelevant by being so broad, according to Thomas Bernes, a distinguished fellow at Canada’s Centre for International Governance Innovation. “It’s pretty near the end of where you can water it down without saying that it’s lost its meaning." While the G-20’s strength has been to bring countries together, now, Bernes said, multiple wedge issues are emerging -- trade, climate change, migration. If the ‘G’ groupings devolve into gridlock, it "plays into the broader problems we’re having with populism."

Negotiators in Home Stretch on Communique (10:22 a.m.)

Officials from the G-20 nations worked through the night on a formal statement that would be acceptable for their leaders to sign at the summit’s conclusion. The biggest sticking points in assembling a mutually acceptable communique include the language on trade, steel, climate change and migration.

Negotiators are under pressure to produce a statement following the failure to produce a communique at the G-7 in May, as Trump withdrew his support for the document after leaving the summit.

What to Watch on Saturday

Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan early Saturday afternoon.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with Erdogan and also with MBS.

Leaders are scheduled to issue the G-20 communique in the afternoon, barring a last-minute breakdown.

Trump will hold an afternoon news conference following the summit’s conclusion.

Trump and Xi will meet for dinner in the early evening local time.

Highlights From the Summit’s First Day

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s presence at the summit was closely scrutinized on the first day, as he sought to make amends with world leaders who have criticized the kingdom over the murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Ahead of his dinner with Trump, Xi spoke in support of the global rules-based order. Evoking the history of the G-20, he said “we should stay committed to openness and cooperation and uphold the multilateral trading system.”

Putin used a sit-down with French President Emmanuel Macron to offer his explanation of Russia’s capture of Ukrainian ships and sailors in the Black Sea a week ago. The Russian leader even pulled out pen and paper for Macron to render a sketch of the skirmish, according to a person familiar with the meeting.

The U.S., Canada and Mexico signed a new trade deal championed by Trump to replace the quarter-century-old Nafta pact, capping a year of intense negotiations and offering a glimmer of certainty amid rising global tensions over trade.

