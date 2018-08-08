{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    23h ago

    Sun Life Financial earnings up nearly 9% in second quarter

    The Canadian Press

    Sun Life CEO on trade concerns and the outlook for the company

     TORONTO - Sun Life Financial Inc. says its net income rose about six per cent in its most recent financial quarter.

    The Toronto-based financial services firm says its reported net income was $729 million in the second quarter, up from $689 million in the same quarter the previous year.

    The company says the increase came primarily from business growth and favourable morbidity experience.

    Earnings per share were $1.20, up from $1.12 a year prior.

    The results outperformed analysts expectations, who estimated net income of $705.75 million and earnings per share of $1.15, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

    The company says its quarterly dividend will remain 47.5 cents per common share, the same as was paid in the previous quarter.

     