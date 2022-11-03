Sun Life Gets Lift From US as Markets Weigh on Fund Unit

(Bloomberg) -- Sun Life Financial Inc.’s $2.48 billion acquisition of US dental-benefits provider DentaQuest gave the insurer’s results a welcome jolt in the third quarter, helping make up for weakness in the asset-management business.

Underlying net income in the US division almost doubled to C$216 million ($158 million) in the quarter, the Toronto-based company said Wednesday. Overall profit topped analysts’ estimates.

Sun Life’s US business is benefiting from the DentaQuest acquisition, which made it the second-largest provider of dental benefits in the country, as well as lower claims related to Covid-19. That helped make up for weaker earnings from its asset-management unit as tumbling markets prompted clients to pull funds.

“Last year, we were really hit by Covid claims in the group-benefits business in the US, and this quarter we saw those come down quite significantly,” Chief Executive Officer Kevin Strain said in an interview. “So it was a combination of adding DentaQuest, growing our health and risk solutions business and better experience from a Covid-related basis.”

Underlying net income in asset management fell 19% to C$295 million. Sun Life’s retail-focused MFS Investment Management unit saw C$13.4 billion of outflows, while the SLC Management alternative-asset business had C$5.7 billion in inflows.

“MFS outflows were predominantly due to market conditions,” Strain said. “With the equity markets down, you see retail investors exit at that point, and MFS was seeing that, but so was the entire industry.”

Companywide, net income fell 54% to C$466 million, or 80 cents a share. Profit excluding some items was C$1.62 a share. Analysts estimated C$1.46, on average.

Sun Life shares rose 2.4% to C$58.45 at 9:49 a.m. in Toronto. The shares had fallen 19% this year through Wednesday, compared with a 13% drop for the 29-company S&P/TSX Financials Index.

Underlying net income in the Asia division rose 21% to C$175 million. Insurance sales in the region benefited from the lifting of Covid-related restrictions and sales arrangements with banks in Vietnam, Strain said.

(Updates share price in eighth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.