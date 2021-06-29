You want to be overweight value and cyclicals: SLGI Asset Management’s Adatia

Sun Life Global Investment’s Chief Investment Officer Sadiq Adatia is moving over to BMO Asset Management Inc.

Adatia joined Sun Life’s international investment unit back in 2011, just one year after its launch.

He will start in his new role as CIO with BMO July 14, the company announced Tuesday, reporting to BMO Global Asset Management Chief Executive Officer Kristi Mitchem.

"We are delighted to have Sadiq join Team BMO," Mitchem said in a release.

"Sadiq's knowledge and expertise will help us deepen our overall advantage in wealth management and grow our asset management business. We look forward to him taking on this important role."

"I look forward to joining BMO. BMO Asset Management is an innovator with a strong client focus and I am excited to being part of a team to support its award-winning products and services," Adatia said in the release.