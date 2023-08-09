Sun Life profit jumps on Asia insurance, U.S. acquisition

Challenges ahead for Berkshire Hathaway if unable to find deals with its $150 billion in cash

Sun Life Financial Inc.’s insurance units buoyed its results in the second quarter, helping the Canadian financial firm post a 14 per cent increase in adjusted earnings.

Sun Life made $920 million (US$685 million) in underlying net income, or $1.57 a share, according to a statement Tuesday. Analysts had expected $1.54 per share.

The results include last year’s acquisition of dental insurer DentaQuest, a major factor in the 57 per cent rise in U.S. underlying profit. Sun Life’s Asia unit saw 27 per cent growth, thanks to higher insurance premiums and strong sales in Hong Kong, China and India.

But its global asset management business struggled; underlying profit was flat. MFS Investment Management saw $5.3 billion in net outflows during the quarter, while SLC Management, an alternative asset manager, captured $2 billion of inflows.

Sun Life also announced Tuesday it intends to repurchase 2.9 per cent of its common shares beginning August 21.

Shares of Sun Life fell 0.7 per cent at 11:20 a.m. in Toronto; they’re up 8.2 per cent gain this year, outpacing the 2.6 per cent advance of the 29-company S&P/TSX Financials Index.