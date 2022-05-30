(Bloomberg) -- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., India’s largest drugmaker, slipped into a surprise quarterly loss due to a one-time charge amid price pressures in its US generics business.

Mumbai-based Sun Pharma posted a loss of 22.77 billion rupees ($293.6 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared to the average 17.07 billion rupees profit estimated by analysts in a Bloomberg survey. The drugmaker’s earnings included an exceptional loss of 39.36 billion rupees.

Revenue also came below expectations to 94.5 billion rupees, according to an exchange filing Monday. Costs rose 9.1% to 77 billion rupees compared with the same quarter last year.

While the years-long strategy by Sun Pharma’s billionaire owner, Dilip Shanghvi, to develop high-margin, patented drugs treating chronic ailments has pleased investors, the company is facing multiple headwinds right now. There has been a sector-wide generic drug price erosion in the US -- Sun’s largest overseas market -- with industry giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. cutting sales guidance. The US drug regulator is also scrutinizing one of Sun Pharma’s local factories.

“Sun Pharma has seen lackluster growth in their US generics portfolio due to higher pricing deflation on their base and slowing rate of new launches,” Nithya Balasubramanian, health care analyst at Bernstein India, wrote in a report on Sun Pharma earlier this month.

The drugmaker is also contending with global inflationary turmoil that have boosted costs of raw materials nearly everything including medicines, as well as more localized problems at one of its factories in Halol, Gujarat in western India.

Halol Plant

A US Food and Drug Administration inspection of Sun Pharma’s factory in Halol, Gujarat, found 10 manufacturing issues earlier this month. Sun Pharma has said it is preparing the response to the FDA’s observations as the drugmaker seeks to avoid more serious consequences, including a ban on exports to the US from the plant.

The Halol plant has had a past run in with the FDA when the regulator slapped it with a US export ban in 2015 that was lifted more than two years later.

However, the drugmaker had a recent boost when two of its non-patented drugs were approved in the US. Its share price has gained 5% this year while India’s benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has declined 4% in 2022.

Sun Pharma’s newly-approved generic drugs to treat bowel disease and fungal infections are produced at manufacturing sites other than Halol and have little competition, according to a May 14 report from Anshuman Gupta, Mumbai-based heath care analyst at Investec Capital Services India. These two treatments will likely be “very profitable” and “should also allay concerns around dependence on Halol for future growth,” Gupta wrote.

