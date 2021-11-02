(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Dilip Shanghvi-helmed Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. beat profit estimates for the second-consecutive quarter as the drugmaker’s push into speciality treatments in the U.S. continued to pay off.

India’s largest pharmaceutical firm posted a 13% rise in net income to 20.5 billion rupees ($274 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to an average estimate of 16.44 billion rupees based on a Bloomberg survey of analysts. Revenue climbed 13% to 96.3 billion rupees, according to an exchange filing Tuesday. Total costs rose 10% to 75.6 billion rupees.

The better-than-expected financial results show Shanghvi is continuing to reap the rewards of his gamble on specialty drugs in the U.S., from skin to cancer medicines. The U.S. market contributed almost a third to Sun’s revenue in the year to March 31, placing it at par with sales from its home market.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker has also branched into Covid-19 treatments and is collaborating with Indian peers for local clinical trials of Merck & Co.’s promising molnupiravir pill indicated for mild Covid infections. It also signed a licensing agreement with Eli Lilly & Co. to manufacture and distribute baricitinib in India that’s used in treating hospitalized Covid patients.

Sun’s share price has advanced 38% this year, outpacing the 26% rise of India’s benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index.

“The stock has performed well in the recent past gaining sharply after first quarter results and in the last few weeks with more data emerging on market share ramp up in key specialty assets in the U.S.,” AllianceBernstein analysts led by Nithya Balasubramanian wrote in an Oct. 20 report. “We remain bullish on Sun’s ability to continue to scale up in specialty.”

