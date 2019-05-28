(Bloomberg) -- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s fourth-quarter profit halved from a year ago as the fallout from a corporate governance scandal caused it to take a 10.85 billion-rupee charge ($155.7 million) and led to the brother-in-law of billionaire founder Dilip Shanghvi moving to a non-executive role.

Net income was 6.36 billion rupees for the quarter ended March 31, compared to 13.4 billion from a year ago, according to a filing. The average analyst estimate was for a 9.5 billion-rupee profit.

Revenue for the quarter was 71.64 billion rupees, compared to an average analyst estimate of 75.4 billion rupees.

The one-time charge stems from changes to Sun Pharma’s distribution arrangements in India after investor scrutiny caused it to unwind a relationship with a firm owned by Shanghvi. Sun Pharma’s stock has been punished since media reports emerged in December and January of a pair of whistle-blower complaints alleging various corporate governance lapses. Sun denied most of them but agreed to end its relationship with the Shanghvi-owned distributor.

Sun also announced that Sudhir Valia, a whole-time director and relative of Shanghvi, will become a non-executive director instead. Local media reports in January said the second whistle-blower complaint alleged the Shanghvi-owned drug distribution business Sun Pharma relied on in India had made improper loans to firms controlled by Valia. The company has denied these loans were made.

Without the one-time charge related to unwinding the distribution agreement with Shanghvi’s firm, Sun Pharma said it would have seen sales of 81.29 billion rupees, a 21% increase over the same period last year.

