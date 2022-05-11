(Bloomberg) -- Sunac China Holdings Ltd. said it didn’t pay a dollar-bond coupon before a Wednesday deadline and doesn’t expect to make payments on other notes.

High-yield dollar bonds from Chinese issuers are extending losses after dropping for a record eight straight months through April. Issuance has tumbled as global money managers balk at extending credit, with lockdowns weighing on the economy. Refinancing concerns are flaring as defaults mount and inflation drives rates up globally.

A Bloomberg index tracking Chinese junk dollar notes dropped for a sixth session Wednesday. Developers’ stocks fell 1.3% Wednesday, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence gauge.

Key Developments:

Powerlong Comm. Mgmt to Buy Tower From Parent for 867.7m Yuan

Sunac said it didn’t pay the $29.5 million coupon on its 7.95% dollar bond maturing 2023 before Wednesday’s deadline, according to a filing to Hong Kong’s stock exchange.

China’s fourth-largest developer said its ability to access new financing has remained difficult, and has been compounded recently by the country’s Covid-19 outbreak that has deepened an ongoing industry sales slump. Sunac said it’s appointed legal and financial advisers to help assess the firm’s capital structure and liquidity.

Powerlong Comm. Mgmt to Buy Tower From Parent for 867.7m Yuan (7:40 a.m. HK)

Powerlong Commercial Management Holdings Ltd. agreed to buy a 24-story office building in Shanghai from controlling shareholder Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. for 867.7 million yuan ($129 million), it said in an exchange filing late Wednesday.

The focus remains on China’s offshore junk note market, dominated by property developers, after stress levels remained at their most elevated level in April, Bloomberg’s credit tracker shows. Yields have been rising again in recent weeks, exceeding 22%. On top of that, strengthening of the dollar has further increased the effective costs for borrowers to service foreign debt and kept issuance of high-yield dollar notes at a six-year low.

Investors are weighing the implications of a slowing economy as patience wanes for further details on prospective supportive measures. Rather than reiterating promises to shore up growth and financial markets, a recent Politburo meeting led by President Xi Jinping emphasized the nation would “exhaust all means” to eliminate Covid-19.

Minmetals Land Accepts HK$1.5b Revolving Loan Offers (5:20 p.m. HK)

Minmetals Land Ltd. accepted the offer from a bank for the grant of a 364-day revolving loan facility of HK$800 million ($102 million), according to a filing to HKEX.

The company said in a separate statement that it accepted the offer from a bank for the grant of a HK$700 million revolving loan facility. The facility has no fixed term and is subject to periodic review of the bank.

