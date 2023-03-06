(Bloomberg) -- Defaulted builder Sunac China Holdings Ltd. is preparing a restructuring support agreement for an ad-hoc group of major offshore debtholders to sign after they voiced support for the firm’s plan, according to people familiar with the matter.

The movement at China’s 11th-largest developer by 2022 contracted sales could provide a potential road map for peers, following a record year of missed payments and as some property firms haven’t released plans to address delinquent debt.

The expressions of support for Sunac’s efforts came at in-person discussions that management held in Hong Kong last week with members of the ad-hoc group, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.

Under the plan that group members voiced support for, Sunac’s more than $9 billion of unsecured offshore debt could be extended by two to nine years through the issuance of new notes, the people said. That is a shift from an extension of two to eight years the developer announced in December. The company has also agreed to sweeten conditions in other aspects, such as debt-to-equity terms, the people added.

Bondholders will also be to apply for swapping some or all of their debt into shares of Sunac and its publicly listed property-management arm, Sunac Services Holdings Ltd. But the total amount of notes that could be swapped would be capped to ensure Chairman Sun Hongbin maintains at least a 30% stake in Sunac China post-restructuring, the people said. He currently holds 37.85%.

The builder may announce its latest debt plan by the end of March if the ad-hoc group signs the deal, which it is set to do if the support agreement reflects what was discussed last week, the people said.

The group has mandated PJT Partners Inc. as financial adviser and Linklaters LLP as legal adviser, the people said. PJT declined to comment while Linklaters wasn’t immediately available for comment. Sunac didn’t immediately offer comment.

