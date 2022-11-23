(Bloomberg) -- The head of a London business group accused lawmakers of neglecting the UK’s need for more workers, after the leaders of the main political parties resisted calls for higher migration.

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, said he would “help the British economy off its immigration dependency” if elected to power. Speaking at the same conference, held by the Confederation of British Industry, Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said this week that he wanted the UK to attract “the best and the brightest” but didn’t promise to change any migration rules.

Instead, Sunak stressed his determination to clamp down on illegal immigration.

“It has become clear from their remarks at the CBI conference that the prime minister and the leader of the opposition have closed their ears to this obvious and practical solution to a perennial problem,” said Richard Burge, chief executive officer of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He said the group’s surveys show a “dire need for immigration reforms that will help close these yawning skills gaps.”

The LCCI said businesses are “operating in the worst economic climate in decades” amid high inflation and declining output. Compounding the problem is a chronic skills shortage, it said, with 78% of the capital’s large companies finding it difficult to find the right workers all or most of the time.

The CBI began its conference this week with a call for temporary visas to help lift Britain out of its economic slump. GDP shrank by 0.2% in the third quarter, with the Bank of England predicting a lengthy recession.

