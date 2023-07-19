(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized for the UK’s historic treatment of gay veterans following a damning report detailing electric shock conversion therapy, sexual assaults and blackmail suffered by personnel over decades.

The ban on gay and trans people serving in the British military, which was lifted in 2000, was an “appalling failure of the British state, decades behind the law of this land,” Sunak told the House of Commons on Wednesday. “Today on behalf of the British state I apologize.”

The apology comes after a government-commissioned review — seen by Bloomberg in May — included anonymous testimony from gay veterans exposing how personnel were still being referred to doctors for electric-shock conversion therapy as recently as the 1990s, despite homosexuality being legal since 1967.

