3h ago
Sunak as UK PM Reinforces Goldman’s Hold on G-7 Top Jobs
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak is set to become UK prime minister as soon as Tuesday, making him the latest in a long line of former Goldman Sachs employees to become policy makers in the Group of Seven economies. Since December 2005 until last Sunday, there has always been a Goldman Sachs alumnus serving as a G-7 prime minister, finance minister or central bank chief. The run was only broken when Mario Draghi stood down Sunday as Italian premier.
--With assistance from Ben Sills and Alex Morales.
Politics
