(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s attempt to use the annual Conservative Party conference to lay out his post-coronavirus agenda is coming up against a slew of negative headlines about his handling of the pandemic. But he received fulsome public backing from the man some think could soon take over as premier - Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

The government faces growing criticism over flaws in the Covid-19 testing system and Johnson warned of “tough times ahead” for the job market following the announcement that Cineworld Group Plc will suspend operations.

Key Developments:

Johnson warned Sunday of “tough winter” ahead and said he knows public “furious” with him over the coronavirus

After reports of tensions, Chancellor Rishi Sunak pays tribute to Johnson in his keynote speech

Ministers will also launch a 238 million-pound ($308 million) program to help prepare people who lose their jobs to find new work

Sunak Sees ‘Hard Choices’ on Spending (12:15 p.m.)

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said “hard choices are everywhere” as he warned about the need to get spending and borrowing under control “in the medium term.”

“We have a sacred responsibility to future generations to leave the public finances strong, and through careful management of our economy, this Conservative government will always balance the books,” Sunak told his party’s annual conference.

“If instead we argue there is no limit on what we can spend, that we can simply borrow our way out of any hole, what is the point in us? I have never pretended there is some easy cost-free answer.”

Sunak Backs Johnson’s Leadership (12 p.m.)

Chancellor Rishi Sunak began his speech with a tribute to Johnson as premier, after reports of tensions between the two.

“What the commentators don’t see, the thing I see, is the concern and care he feels, every day, for the wellbeing of the people of our country,” Sunak said. “Yes, it’s been difficult, challenges are part of the job, but on the big calls, in the big moments, Boris Johnson has got it right and we need that leadership.”

Sunak has overtaken Johnson as the most popular member of the Cabinet and some Tories think he’s next in line to become prime minister.

Johnson Urges Britons to Visit Cinemas (11 a.m.)

Boris Johnson said there would be tough “tough times ahead” in the jobs market after Cineworld Group Plc said it will temporarily suspend operations at all its U.S. and British movie theaters now that crucial income from winter blockbusters has been pushed into 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister urged people to support the industry: “Local cinemas do now have ways of making their shows go on in a Covid-secure way and I’d encourage people to go out to the cinema, enjoy themselves and support those businesses.”

Earlier:

