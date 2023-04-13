(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it’s important to preserve single-sex spaces for “biological” women, in a signal of intent that his UK administration plans to exclude trans people from those areas.

“When it comes to these issues of protecting women’s rights, women’s spaces, I think the issue of biological sex is fundamentally important,” Sunak said on Thursday in an interview with the ConservativeHome website. “We need to make sure particularly when it comes to women’s health, women’s sports or indeed spaces, that we’re protecting those rights and those places.”

Sunak’s remarks suggest his government plans to move ahead with proposals to amend the Equality Act to redefine sex as “biological sex,” referring to what’s assigned at birth. That’s a move that the Equality and Human Rights Commission says will bring “greater legal clarity” to a number of areas in the 2010 law.

The move would exclude trans women from women-only spaces such as hospital wards, women’s refuges and changing rooms. It also has the potential to remove the Westminster government’s rationale for blocking a Scottish transgender rights law earlier this year. Sunak’s administration had argued that the legislation — which would make it easier for people to self-declare as a different gender from the one they were assigned at birth — would have an “adverse impact” on Great Britain-wide equalities legislation.

Discrimination

The EHRC was responding to a request from Women and Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch for advice on the definition of the protected characteristic of sex in the law.

“We don’t believe that the UK public are waiting for an excuse to exclude trans people,” said the charity Gendered Intelligence in a response to the commission’s response to Badenoch. “This letter is the work of a few individuals fighting a culture war for political expediency only.”

While a survey last year found that two thirds of Britons pay little or no attention to debate in the media and politics about trans rights, the issue has become a focal point as Conservatives seek to draw Labour onto uncomfortable political ground in an effort to highlight differences between the parties ahead of a general election expected next year.

Sunak’s comments were in answer to a question on whether he agrees with opposition leader Keir Starmer’s statement that 99.9% of women “don’t have a penis”. Sunak said that he had a “slightly different point of view,” agreeing with his interviewer that the figure was actually 100%.

Last year’s survey also found that around half of Britons asked believed that discrimination against transgender people is a problem in Britain today. Sunak prefaced his own remarks by saying “we should always have compassion and understanding and tolerance for those who are thinking about their gender.”

