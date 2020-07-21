(Bloomberg) --

U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak fired the starting gun on a comprehensive review of government spending for the coming years, warning of “tough choices” for some departments in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The review, which had been planned before the outbreak hit, will be published in the fall, the Treasury said in a statement Tuesday. Budgets will grow above inflation, as the government seeks to reduce economic disparities and boost infrastructure.

“We will honor the commitments made in the March Budget to rebuild, level up and invest in people and places spreading opportunities more evenly across the nation,” Sunak said.

But the promise of extra cash came with a warning that ministers face tough negotiations with the Treasury in the months ahead, with departments being asked to “identify opportunities to reprioritize and deliver savings” amid a deteriorating fiscal backdrop.

Before Britain went into lockdown, the budget deficit in the current fiscal year was forecast to be just 55 billion pounds ($70 billion). Now, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility, it’s course to exceed 370 billion pounds -- the highest as a share of the economy in British peacetime.

Cash Settlements

Departments will receive cash allocations for the day-to-day spending up to the fiscal year ending March 2024, with capital budgets and block grants for the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland being set for a further 12 months.

The review comes amid signs that despite the unprecedented pressures on the public finances, the chancellor is continuing to relax austerity measures in place for almost a decade. The move comes amid pressure to reward workers on the front line of the battle against the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that National Health Service dentists and doctors will receive an above-inflation 2.8% pay rise, backdated to April.

“These past few months have been an incredibly challenging time for our NHS, and the resolve, professionalism and dedication of staff has been on show throughout,” Hancock said in a statement.

A cap on public-sector pay rises was lifted in 2018, and last year over a million workers were awarded inflation-busting increases. Salaries for all but the lowest-paid workers were frozen between 2011 and 2013 and increases were then limited to 1% as part of efforts to bring down the budget deficit after the financial crisis.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.