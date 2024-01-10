(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned Hong Kong’s trial of Jimmy Lai as “politically motivated,” making him the only world leader so far to weigh in on the hearing that could see the former media mogul jailed for life.

“Jimmy Lai’s prosecution is politically motived. He has faced multiple prosecutions in an attempt to silence and discredit him,” Sunak wrote, according to a copy of a letter shared online by David Alton, a member of the House of Lords. Lai is a “champion of free speech,” the leader said in comments dated Jan. 3 said to be a response to a letter from Alton and others.

Lai is currently on trial in Hong Kong for a sedition and two national security charges in a case closely scrutinized by Western governments. The 76-year-old is the highest-profile figure swept up in Beijing’s crackdown of the once-freewheeling former British colony after pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Sunak repeated earlier calls made by his own government for the release of Lai, comments that China previously labeled as irresponsible. He said Lai’s case “will remain a priority” for his government.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Tuesday told the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee that Britain’s position on Lai’s case, brought under a Beijing-imposed national security law, could be summed up as “scrap the law, end the trial, release him.”

The UK handed Hong Kong back to Chinese rule in 1997 under an agreement that the city would enjoy a high degree of autonomy and judicial independence for at least 50 years. But the UK government has accused Beijing of violating the treaty, the Sino-British Joint Declaration, by enacting the security legislation in the territory. The law has stifled dissent and cemented Beijing’s control over the Asian financial hub.

The UK and the US are among countries that have sent staff from their local consulates to observe the trial, which is expected to last months. Among them, only the UK’s leader has personally commented on Lai’s case since his trial started last month.

The US State Department similarly called for Lai’s release in a statement issued at the beginning of his trial. President Joe Biden hasn’t publicly commented on Lai.

The UK previously said that it had pushed for consular access to Lai, a British citizen, without success.

