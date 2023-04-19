(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak referenced his wife’s shareholding in a childcare company in a ministerial register as he sought to defuse a row over whether relevant interests were logged appropriately.

The premier declared in a footnote to the latest list of ministers’ interests that among “a number of direct shareholdings” owned by his wife, Akshata Murty, is a “minority shareholding” in Koru Kids, which stands to benefit from government plans to overhaul childcare.

Sunak is trying to contain a growing political problem over how transparent he’s been about his family’s shareholdings. UK Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg last week opened an investigation into whether the prime minister had failed to declare a relevant interest. The probe relates to Sunak’s failure to mention Koru Kids during a verbal exchange about childcare policy between the prime minister and a panel of senior members of the House of Commons on March 28th.

Governments are supposed to publish the list of interests twice a year, but it’s almost a year since the last one was published in May 2022, when Sunak was Chancellor of the Exchequer. Sunak didn’t mention Koru Kids in the previous list, even though Murty is listed as shareholder in the company as long ago as 2019, according to Company House records.

Blind Trust

“The prime minister’s wife is a venture capital investor. She owns a venture capital investment company, Catamaran Ventures UK Limited, and a number of direct shareholdings,” Sunak’s latest entry reads. A footnote then refers to Koru Kids.

The list also doesn’t detail Sunak’s financial interests that are held in a blind management arrangement.

In a new preamble, Laurie Magnus, the independent ethics adviser, says he wants to “avoid excessive and unreasonable intrusion” into ministers’ families.

The new register is the first to be released by Magnus, who took over as the adviser on ministerial standards in December, six months after his predecessor resigned over former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s involvement in lockdown-breaking parties.

Investigation

Sunak’s office insisted on Wednesday that he followed the rules by declaring Murty’s financial holding as a ministerial interest, rather than to the House of Commons, which has separate, but parallel rules for Members of Parliament.

Greenberg is expected to look into whether the prime minister should have declared the interest last month when questioned by the Liaison Committee of MPs, where the rules are stricter.

When childcare was being discussed, Sunak was asked by the committee if he had any interest to declare on the matter, to which he replied: “No.” He then wrote to the panel on April 4 to say that the interest in Koru Kids had “rightly been declared to the Cabinet Office.”

While the probe is unlikely to pose a major threat to Sunak’s position, it yet again draws attention to the wealth and outside interests of his family: Murty is the daughter of a billionaire and holds a stake worth hundreds of millions of pounds in Infosys Ltd. The optics are also problematic for a prime minister who pledged on taking office to lead a government with “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.