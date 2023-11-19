(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to deploy Whitehall officials to Rwanda as he remains under pressure from Conservative Party rebels to strengthen his deportation treaty, the Telegraph reported.

There are plans to step up the presence of Home Office officials who will participate in training and assisting with casework in Rwanda, one senior government source told the newspaper. Another unidentified government source said some officials were already in Rwanda, planning the new treaty.

Sunak is expected to publish a new Rwanda treaty early this week after the Supreme Court ruled that deporting asylum seekers to the east African nation was unlawful because people risked being sent back to their home countries.

