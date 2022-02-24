(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak set out his stall as a possible future Conservative leader by positioning himself as the true heir to Margaret Thatcher and Nigel Lawson, the U.K. ruling party’s two totemic figures.

In a speech intended to define his agenda beyond the pandemic, Sunak chided Conservative voters for their “partial account” of low-tax Thatcherism and rejected the spendthrift instincts of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the former opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“Observers are quick to highlight the downward trajectory of the tax burden during the 1980s, which was, clearly, a historic and necessary achievement,” Sunak said. “But they are perhaps less quick to remember that, only once the deficit was under control, did they begin cutting taxes. Self-funding tax cuts … are highly seductive, easy answers. Both are irresponsible.”

With Conservatives questioning whether Johnson can survive a series of scandals over parties he attended during coronavirus lockdowns, Sunak has come under increasing scrutiny as a potential prime minister. His remarks were aimed at differentiating him from party rivals including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who have signaled support for debt-fueled spending.

The chancellor is appealing to Conservatives uneasy about his record on tax so far amid a cost-of-living squeeze that will hit consumers from April, when energy bills will rise and a levy on wages comes into force. Sunak put Britain on course for its highest tax burden since the 1950s, including a new 1.25% payroll tax that will start in April to pay for health and social care.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine overshadowed the chancellor’s speech, the Mais lecture given at Bayes Business School in London, which is usually a prominent event in the annual economic calendar. While that crisis has given Johnson some political breathing room, more than a dozen Tory members of Parliament have said they’ve lost confidence in him, and others are reserving judgment until the police report on their investigation into the scandal.

Thatcher, who led the nation from 1979 to 1990, and her chancellor, Lawson, opposed unfunded tax cuts, Sunak said. He said he’s seeking a low tax economy driven by a “new culture of enterprise” in the private sector to “deliver a higher growth rate.”

While celebrating the Thatcher’s achievements, Sunak struck a more moderate tone by arguing that tax cuts need to be done in a “responsible way” and that the free market needs moral guardrails.

While celebrating the Thatcher’s achievements, Sunak struck a more moderate tone by arguing that tax cuts need to be done in a “responsible way” and that the free market needs moral guardrails.

Drawing on Adam Smith, considered the founder of modern economics, the chancellor said the state should “guard against the market reaching too far, eroding the bonds between us, and turning a market economy into a market society.”

He reached across the party divide to so-called “red wall” voters in the north who backed Conservatives for the first time in the last election, citing Harold Wilson, the Labour prime minister in the 1960s and early 1970s, and said: “They’re as opposed to bigger government in the Tees Valley as they are in the Thames Valley.”

Sunak is attempting to strike a difficult balance with the Russian crisis, surging inflation, rising interest rates, demands for more spending on health and the lingering pandemic buffeting the U.K. economy. He’ll deliver a budget next month that will aim to avoid stoking those pressures.

Cutting taxes now would only stoke inflation and prompt the Bank of England to raise interest rates, squeezing households further. The International Monetary Fund this week urged the U.K. to bring forward spending cuts or tax rises to take the heat out of the economy.

The surge in prices across the economy is putting pressure on the the public finances by driving up the cost of debt service on inflation-linked bonds.

The government also has just promised billion of pounds of support for households struggling with soaring natural gas and electricity bills, and the threat of a further surge in prices with a clampdown on Russian gas is likely to add to those pressures.

Sunak’s claim that “I believe in lower taxes” drew critics who pointed out that he is raising more than 20 billion pounds a year from increases in corporation tax and national insurance contributions.

“The problem is the yawning chasm between the rhetoric and the reality,” said Julian Jessop, an independent economist and research fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs, a free-market think-tank. “Actions speak louder than words.”

The chancellor acknowledged that further work needs to be done before the nation enjoys the rewards of lower taxes, noting that it will take an improvement in productivity to trigger a reduction in the tax burden.

Productivity growth in the U.K. has stalled for over a decade, what Sunak called the “great slowing down” of the economy. The issue in Britain is more acute than in the rest of Europe and or the U.S., and previous chancellors have struggled to find a solution.

Sunak told companies it was time they stepped up to deliver. “My analysis is clear: the problem is no longer the government, businesses simply aren’t investing enough,” Sunak said.

To help them, he pledged that “a priority for me will be to cut taxes on business investment.” That seems to answer a call from the CBI employers group, which has called for an extension of a “super-deduction” allowing businesses to offset more than the cost of investment against corporation tax. While he didn’t give details, Sunak indicated the CBI may be partially satisfied.

He also set out a micro-interventionist approach in the belief that Britain’s productivity problem will be solved through a set of small changes aimed at fostering innovation. The government is co-investing in start-ups, paying for small business owners to take MBAs and changing regulations for the insurance industry to release private capital for investment.

In addition, Sunak said that Britain’s decision to exit the European Union will deliver a regulatory dividend.

“Outside the EU, we have greater freedoms and flexibility than we’ve had in 40 years,” he said. “We’re going to use those freedoms to ensure our regulatory systems in technology, life sciences, financial services and beyond support innovation.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.