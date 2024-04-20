Apr 20, 2024
Sunak Expected to Announce New UK Warship Program, FT Reports
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to announce a new warship program, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.
It is expected that Sunak will press ahead next month with plans for new multi-role support ships. The program would likely be split into two batches of three ships, though the government has yet to approve new funding, the newspaper said.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.