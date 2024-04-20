(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to announce a new warship program, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

It is expected that Sunak will press ahead next month with plans for new multi-role support ships. The program would likely be split into two batches of three ships, though the government has yet to approve new funding, the newspaper said. 

