(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak told members of his Conservative Party that rebel MPs were making him “angry,” people familiar with the matter said, in a sign that the prime minister believed he needed to fight back against plots to oust him.

Sunak made remarks at a private meeting of ruling party lawmakers on Wednesday, according to people briefed on what he said. The prime minister went on to dismiss those seeking his ouster as a small group intent on undermining his government, the people said.

Another described Sunak’s demeanor as fired up.

The meeting comes after repeated political setbacks that prompted some ruling party MPs, including members of Sunak’s own government to privately questioned whether he could hang on until an election expected to be held later this year. More than 16 months since Sunak took over as prime minister, Conservatives remain far behind opposition leader Keir Starmer’s Labour.

