(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce multimillion-pound funding for a carbon capture project in Scotland, the Sunday Times reported.

The prime minister is likely to visit Aberdeenshire Monday to outline new financing for the Acorn project, the media outlet said. The initiative aims to capture carbon dioxide emissions from across the country for offshore storage in the North Sea, according to the Times.

Sunak’s decision would help to carve out a divide with the Labour Party and SNP over North Sea oil and gas, the Times said.

